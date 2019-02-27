Teenager ‘threatened with knife during robbery’ at Doncaster bus stop 

A teenager was allegedly threatened with a knife during a robbery at a bus stop in Doncaster town centre.

Police said a 19-year-old man was approached by a man who then threatened him with a blade and demanded cash.

Cleveland Street. Picture: Google

He handed over a small amount of money but was not injured during the ordeal.

Police have now charged a man in connection with the incident, which happened at a bus stop in Cleveland Street on Saturday, February 23, at 9pm.

Darren Humphreys, aged 26, of Broughton Avenue, Bentley, has been charged with robbery and possession of Class B drugs in connection with the incident.

He appeared before magistrates on Monday, February 25, and has been remanded to appear before Sheffield Crown Court next month.