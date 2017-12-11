Teenage girls released on bail after Doncaster park stabbing

Two teenage girls have been released on bail after a 15-year-old girl was stabbed in the stomach in a Doncaster park.

The girls, aged 14 and 15, were arrested after the victim was attacked in a play area off Jenkinson Grove in Armthorpe, on Thursday at 5.15pm.

They were released on bail on Friday as detectives continue their enquiries.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have also sought to reassure concerned members of the public and vowed to increase patrols in the area.

Inspector Mark Payling, of the Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We understand the concern the report of this incident will have caused the local community.

“I want to offer my reassurance that we are treating it with the utmost priority to be able to understand the circumstances and put sufficient measures in place.

“Additional patrols will be in the area over the coming evenings to provide reassurance to the local community.

“I would encourage anyone with concerns in their area to please call police in 101.”