Teenage girl killed in Barnsley crash

A teenage girl has died after a car crashed into a tree in Barnsley during the early hours of this morning.

A silver Vauxhall Astra was reported to have been travelling along Broadway towards Dodworth Road when it hit a tree at around 1.40am.

A 16-year-old girl who was a passenger in the car was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said her family have been informed and are being supported by our officers.

Three people, who were also in the vehicle, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remain in police custody.

Detectives investigating the collision have appealed for witnesses to get in touch.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who might have seen a vehicle fitting this description in the area prior to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 94 of January 13.