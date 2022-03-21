Officers were called to the road traffic collision on Staniforth Road, Doncaster at around 9.50pm on Saturday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said a black Kia Rio was involved and added: "The only occupant of the car, a 19 year-old woman was taken to hospital by ambulance, her injuries are not believed to be life threatening."Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 1002 of 19 March 2022."