Teen driver to stand trial accused of killing pedestrian in Doncaster horror crash

A 19-year-old man is set to stand trial accused of killing a pedestrian in a Doncaster horror crash, after he pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

Jerry Smith is alleged to have caused the death pedestrian Susan Gravel, 62, when he hit her as he was driving a grey BMW on Station Road, near to the junction with King George’s Court in Stainforth.

The collision took place on March 11, 2017, but Smith, 19, first appeared at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday, when he entered a not guilty plea to the charge.

The case has now been sent for trial on June 17 this year.

Smith, of Edwin Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield was remanded into custody until his next court appearance.