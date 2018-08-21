Tax benefits to be paid EARLY this month and these are the dates you can expect them

There's extra reason to celebrate this Bank Holiday Monday after the Government announced child and tax benefits would be paid early.

The Government have announced that, due to the bank holiday, benefits will be paid into recipients' accounts early.

Their website states: "If it's a bank holiday anywhere in the UK your payment may be early."

Child and tax benefits are paid every four weeks and this is normally on a Monday or Tuesday.

However, this can alter when there is a bank holiday.

So, for anyone expecting their payments to come in on August 27, they will receive this three days earlier on Friday.

The same applies at Christmas and New Year.

Anyone who is expecting their benefits to drop into their account on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or December 27, these will all be paid on Christmas Eve.

If you're expecting to be paid on December 28, these will be paid one day earlier.

Anyone due their payments on New Year's Day or January 2 will be paid on New Year's Eve.