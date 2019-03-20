Taste Peru is bringing Peruvian food to Doncaster’s new Wool Market

Something fresh is on its way to Doncaster.

The Wool Market is set to open on March 26 bringing new and interesting food to the town – including Taste Peru.

Taste Peru food soon to be available at Wool Market.

Maryan Carrillo is opening a street food stall serving dishes such as Rumba Rice, Causa Limena, Lomo Saltado and Aji de Gallina, all made with good ingredients and traditional Peruvian cooking techniques.

“We produce chilli sauces, marinades, snacks all using authentic chillies from Peru,” she said.

“For the past two years we have been doing food festivals, fairs, markets and cooking demos around the country.”

Maryan is from Peru and decided to start cooking professionally after she made Peruvian dishes for her friends and family.

Taste Peru food soon to be available at Wool Market.

She continued: “We have few shops selling our sauces, the response from people has always been really good, I have great feedback.

“I can’t give enough thanks for all the support that I have had all these years from all my customers.

“It's lovely to speak to them and talk about recipes and food if it wasn't for them I could not be here now.”

The Wool Market is still under construction but the Taste Peru stand is almost finished and ready for business with a brightly painted sign and seats around the stall.

Taste Peru food soon to be available at Wool Market.

Maryan feels she is filling a food gap in the market and giving local people the opportunity to try something new.

She said: “People asked me, why is there not Peruvian food around here? Other people have been to Peru and tried it over there and they said it has really nice flavours.

“So then I decided to grow this adventure by cooking Peruvian food here in Doncaster.

“I started last year doing pop up street food in Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster, and we always sold out.

Maryan with her food.

“People really like our food. I could not be happier when they come back to say it was very tasty.”

Her Taste Peru sauces and snacks are sold locally in Doncaster in shops such as The Jam Horse, a preserve shop on Scot Lane in the town centre.

All their sauces and marinades are cooked by hand in traditional open pans and small baths.

Chilli is one of the main ingredients in Peruvian cooking, in particular a variety called ‘Panca and Rocoto’, an ancient name given to it by the Incas. It has a unique taste: smokey, sweet and spicy.

Maryan lives in Doncaster and wanted to be a part of the new Wool Market.

She said: “I always want to do something in Doncaster I love the town, the people, everything.

Maryan with Peruvian Food

“Now I have the opportunity to sell my food and my sauces at the market, and I'm going to cook from my heart.”

The stall will sell authentic drinks like a pisco sour, as well as snacks such as plantain crisps and caramelised nuts.

“I would like to invite to everyone to come along to the Wool Market in Doncaster for the open day on March 26, and try my food and enjoy the atmosphere,” said Maryan.

Taste Peru will be giving out free samples of their food on opening day. Visit https://tasteperu.co.uk/shop/ or see @tasteperu on Instagram for more details.