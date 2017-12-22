Takeover announced for Doncaster GP practice

A Mexborough and Askern based GP practice is set to take over the the care of patients in a former pit village.

NHS bosses have confirmed that Dr Vijay Kumar's practice will take over the Denaby Practice at Church View, on February 1, 2018, after a transition period.

Dr Lindsey Britten will remain as the GP based at the Denaby site.

The future of the practice had been uncertain since the Autumn of 2016, after the doctor who ran it handed back the contract after two former colleagues retired.

It was temporarily put under the the care of Dr Karen Wagstaff's Barnburgh surgery until its long term future could be sorted out.

Now health bosses have confirmed that Dr Kumar's practice is to take over the running of the surgery following the completion of a procurement process.

Dr Kumar's practice already operates in Askern, and also in Mexborough and Conisbrough, which are both close to Denaby geographically.

Dr Kumar's Askern and Mexborough Medical Practice hit the headlines in 2007 when it received a National Award from the NHS Alliance for Innovation in Practice Management.

The award was presented to Dr Kumar by the then State Rt Hon Alan Johnson.

Earlier this year the Free Press revealed that there were a number of mergers in the pipeline of family doctors practices, with Doncaster Local Medical Committee Medical Secretary and borough GP Dean Eggitt forecasting they will be the first of many as borough doctors try to find ways of balancing the books and ways to cover for staff absence.

Proposals currently on the table would see link-ups between Carcroft Health Centre and Princess Medical Centre in Woodlands; the Village Practice, Armthorpe and Auckley Surgery; The Oakwood Surgery, Cantley, and The Mayflower Medical Practice in Bawtry and Finningley.

A deal to link The Phoenix Medical Practice on South Parade in the town centre and the Flying Scotsman Centre, also in the town centre, has also been proposed.

Dr Eggitt said at the time: "Patient groups of 30,000 to 50,000 is the national advice. I don't think we will get to 50,000 in Doncaster but there is recognition that there are some smaller practices."