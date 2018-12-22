Take That will perform in Sheffield despite cancelling world tour plans

Take That will still perform in Sheffield next year despite Gary Barlow cancelling 30th anniversary world tour plans due to a family illness.

Barlow, 47, and band mates Mark Owen, 46, and Howard Donald, 50, wanted to go on a global arena tour beginning in April, with dates planned in Australia and South America.

Take That are coming to Sheffield again. Picture: Matt McLennan

But the group will instead remain in Europe so Barlow can stay close to home after a loved one fell ill.

The will perform at the Fly DSA Arena April 12, 13, 15 and 16 2019.

Barlow told the Daily Mirror: "We had a big ambition next year to do a world tour, but I have actually got an illness in my family and it means I am not going to travel for the next two years extensively.

"So all the plans for South America and Australia that were coming off...

"I thank my two band mates who have been so very understanding, but I just have to be at home - I cannot leave.

"I didn't want people getting frustrated that we're not getting out there. I'm a little stuck at the moment, so please be understanding."

Barlow will spend time next year writing a film with Sir Tim Rice, the revered lyricists who wrote musicals including Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Evita.

The news comes after former Take That member and X Factor judge Robbie Williams revealed his plans to join the band on tour.

Speaking earlier this month, Williams also said he wanted to try to bring former band mate Jason Orange on board.

He told Magic Radio: "As long as we stay healthy, I'm sure there'll be another moment where we all get together. Maybe we can coax Jason back, who knows?

"We shall have to see. But definitely, definitely in the future. We will all ride again. Next year when the boys are on tour, I'm on tour too."