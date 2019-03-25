Take That show comes to Doncaster

Take That’s Greatest Hits tour will be coming live to Vue Doncaster.

British supergroup Take That are celebrating their 30th anniversary in style with a massive stadium tour.

Visitors to Vue will be able to see the show – filled with fan favourites spanning three decades – as it happens from Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday June 8 at 8pm.

With previous tours featuring giant walls of water, holograms, and a carousel of dancers and band members suspended in the air, the group will be going bigger and better for what is set to be one of the musical big screen events of the year.

Johnny Carr, Event Cinema Manager at Vue UK and Ireland, commented: “Take That are renowned for bringing a spectacular, cinematic quality to their live concerts, so it is a natural fit for audiences across the country to be able to witness them in all their glory on the big screen.

“We can promise fans that they will be spellbound by the amazing picture and sound quality, with the added buzz of the concert being broadcast completely live.”

Tickets for Take That – Greatest Hits Live are available now and can be booked at www.myvue.com.