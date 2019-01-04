Take a tour of extended family home close to Doncaster’s shops, schools and hospital 

A particularly well appointed traditional, bay window, three bedroomed, semi detached house – this property has a substantial single storey ground floor extension to the rear elevation.

The family sized accommodation is situated within this desirable residential area of Wheatley Hills, within easy access of local amenities including shops, schools and Doncaster Royal Infirmary and it has recently been reduced in price.

Lounge, Oakhill Road, Wheatley Hills

The property boasts a good sized lounge, and extended fitted dining kitchen with french doors leading to the rear garden.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, two with fitted wardrobes, and a modern bathroom with shower. Gas central heating and uPVC double glazed windows are fitted throughout.

Attractive, established gardens to the front and rear with a driveway providing off road parking.

An internal inspection is highly recommended to appreciate the high standard of accommodation, which is on the market at £165,000.

Modern kitchen, Oakhill Road, Wheatley Hills

Viewing: By arrangement with Johnsons. Tel. 01302 327121