Tackling cancer in Doncaster

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) is on the hunt for Cancer Champions to help spread the message about the signs and symptoms of the disease and to make Doncaster cancer safe.

Cancer Champions in Doncaster are people who want to help raise awareness about cancer. They share with others, as part of their everyday life, simple cancer messages about signs and symptoms, reducing the risk of cancer. Those interested call 01302 796947 or rdash.becancersafe@nhs.net email address.