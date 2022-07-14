Tables and chairs hurled as mass brawl at Doncaster bar caught on camera

The footage, which has been widely circulated on social media, shows a number of men brawling at what appears to be a shisha bar in Nether Hall Road.

The clip shows objects being thrown around as the bar’s owners desperately try to pull down metal shutters as violence flares.

It is not known exactly when the clip was filmed but it has been shared on social media in the last few hours.

One man can be seen leaning over the counter of the bar to throw furniture, while other men hurl what appear to be shisha pipes at each other.

The footage shows tables and chairs crashing across the bar before the metal shutters are eventually closed, amid a volley of screams and insults.