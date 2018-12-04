Swords and drugs found in car stopped by police in Doncaster 

Swords and drugs were found in a car pulled over by police officers in Doncaster.
The silver Volkswagen Golf was stopped in Warnington Drive, Bessacarr and checks found that the driver was uninsured.
But when officers searched the vehicle overnight they found Class A and B drugs as well as two swords.
South Yorkshire Police said the driver was arrested ‘for a number of offences’ and is in custody this morning.