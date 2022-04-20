The first saw Doncaster firefighters called out to a deliberate bin fire at 7.20pm on South Street, Highfields. The crew left the scene at 7.45pm.

Firefighters from Askern station attended a fire involving conifers at 8.30pm on Rosedale Road, Bentley. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crew came away at 9.05pm.

It was a busy night for firefighters

Edlington firefighters were called out to an accidental fire involving an outhouse at 8.40pm on Cecil Avenue, Warmsworth. A fire crew from Thorne station attended a fire in a children’s play area at 8.55pm on Darlington Grove, Moorends. A swing had been deliberately set on fire. The crew left the scene at 9.10pm.

A car was accidentally on fire at 10.15pm on Melton Road, Sprotbrough. Firefighters from Edlington station attended and left at 11pm.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate car fire at 10.45pm on Truro Avenue, Wheatley. The crew left the scene at 11.50pm.