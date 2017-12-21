Suspects arrested in Christmas hamper police sting in South Yorkshire

Suspects wanted for crimes in South Yorkshire were arrested in a police sting after booking a delivery slot for a Christmas hamper they were tricked into believing they had won.

When the 'winners' opened their doors to receive their prize at the pre-arranged times they were met by police officers and arrested.

Suspects were wanted for questioning by officers over a range of offences including drugs, burglary, assault, fraud and harassment.

In total 21 arrests were made over two days as part of Operation Holly.

Officers sent a card to the last known home addresses of a list of suspects advising them that they had been specially selected to receive a free hamper and all they needed to do was book a delivery slot.

One of the aims was to avoid officers wasting their time looking for suspects who may have moved.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Lee Berry, who oversaw the operation, said: “Some of those arrested were wanted in relation to serious charges, including supplying an illegal article into prison, dangerous driving, drink driving, assault and fraud.

"It’s encouraging that our innovative approach has yielded positive results and we will continue to explore new avenues for apprehending those wanted, which impacts upon the victims of crime. Sending officers to addresses where wanted people no longer reside is also a drain on valuable police resources.”

He added: “Anyone who feels they are above the law might want to reconsider their stance.

"South Yorkshire Police will relentlessly pursue those who commit crime. If you commit crime in South Yorkshire we will come for you at any time, any place and in any guise to ensure we bring offenders to justice and keep our communities safe."