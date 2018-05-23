Suspected burglar arrested after chase through Doncaster town centre

Police arrested a suspected burglar after a chase through the streets of Doncaster this morning.

Two community support officers discovered there had been a break-in at a hair salon in the town centre while they were on early morning patrols to deal with antisocial behaviour.

But 20 minutes into the shift they came across a break in at the town centre salon, and took a look at nearby CCTV.

Shortly afterwards they spoke to a man in Market Place. They searched him and found a number of products from the salon.

A police spokesman said: "The male made off but was detained nearby after a short foot/bike chase.

"The male was detained for commercial burglary and shop theft."