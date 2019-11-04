A 26-year-old man was found with serious head injuries following a suspected attack in the early hours of yesterday.

He was found outside Alpha Cabs on Sunny Bar at around 5am.

Sunny Bar, Doncaster town centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers believe he was assaulted and he remained in the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in a critical condition last night.

A 21-year-old man from Sprotbrough was arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in custody.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 208 of November 3.