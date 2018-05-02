Superstars TV favourite Brian Jacks coming to Doncaster this weekend

Superstars favourite Brian Jacks is to dip into Doncaster this weekend.

Although the name might not mean much to younger readers, to those of a certain age, Jacks was a sporting superstar of the late 70s and early 80s.

He became a household name for his herculean performances on BBC’s Superstars where sports stars of the day competed against each other in a range of gruelling disciplines.

He became known as ‘King of The Dips' and was able to bounce out 101 dips in a minute and won the British and European titles two years running.

The sporting ace, now 71, is calling time on his career and is touring the UK on a farewell tour including an appearance at the UK Martial Arts Show at The Dome this Sunday.

Speaking about his TV stardom, he said: “Superstars came about at the end of my career but most people watching had no idea about me or what I’d achieved.

Brian Jacks in his Superstars days.

"At just 17 years of age, in 1964, I represented Great Britain in the Tokyo Olympics. The first time judo had ever been included in the Olympics.

"Four years later Great Britain selected me again for the Mexico City Pre Olympics.

"I also took part in the next two Olympics in Munich and Montreal.

"In addition to this I also represented Great Britain in many European Championships and international events. I know that in some sports people receive caps every time they represent their country and if I had a cap, for every time I went on the mat for my country, I would have over 300. But outside the judo world not many people knew who I was.”

Now Jacks has decided that enough is enough and is pulling down the shutters on his glorious career that has lasted more than 60 years.

For his Final Countdown Farewell Tour, he is driving a London taxi and visiting around 60 British towns and cities over the next three months.

He will be taking master classes, appearing in charity Royal Variety golf events, giving speeches at lunches and dinners and promoting his recently published award winning autobiography. ‘The Mindset Of A Champion.'

The book is not available in shops or on Amazon but is available at tour venues and www.brianjacks.co.uk

From 11am to 11.45 on Sunday, he will be presenting a master class and in the afternoon he will be available to chat and sign books. As an accomplished magician, he will also be performing magic tricks for fans.