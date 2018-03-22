Superbike star James Toseland to help raise thousands for hospital

Doncaster-born superbike star James Toseland is looking forward to leading hundreds of bikers in an egg run, in aid of a hospital.

This year’s event, organised by Three Shires Honda Owners Club, is expected to bring in around £5,000 for The Children’s Hospital Charity, with more than 500 bikers expected to take part.

James, who along with wife and musician Katie Melua is a patron of The Children’s Hospital Charity, has been involved with the annual event since 2001.

The twice World Superbike Champion will lead hundreds of bikers from the South Yorkshire Police Operations Centre to Weston Park Hospital in Sheffield on Easter Sunday, April 1st.

James said “I’m so proud that we have an amazing children’s hospital and I can’t wait to head the pack of generous bikers again.”