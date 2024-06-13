Super dad Maurice the monkey faces a busy Father’s Day at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Super dad Maurice the Cotton-Top Tamarin Monkey knows he faces a busy Father’s Day as he looks after his latest twins.

It is a special day for dads but there is little respite for Maurice, who shares parental duties for three sets of children including another set of twins born 11 months ago, with mother Consuela at the award-winning Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The busy dad will still get some special treats from staff at the 210-acre park, near Doncaster, which is giving free entry for dads, stepdads and grandads who visit on Father’s Day weekend, next Saturday and Sunday.

Cotton-top Tamarin Monkeys are one of the smallest primates on earth and are critically endangered, and Maurice and Consuela are a key part of the park’s contribution to the European Breeding Programme for the species.

The distinctive white-crested monkeys are among a range of rare and endangered animals at the park who have given birth as part of vital conservation projects in a springtime baby boom.

“We were fortunate enough to welcome many new animals this year and, in honour of this, we’re celebrating the new and old animal dads at the park for Father’s Day,” says the park’s Director of Animals Dr Charlotte MacDonald.

“It’s great to feel like we’re making a difference in the future of these endangered species and being able to share these triumphs with our visitors is wonderful.”

Visitors can see the results of the baby boom at the UK’s No.1 wildlife walkthrough adventure including a litter of adorable cheetah cubs born to dad Brooke and their mother Darcy.

Their birth represents a major triumph for the park, which is home to more than 400 animals from more than 70 endangered species.

Staff at the park also recently celebrated the arrival of baby Gelada monkey Kobo, who was born late March to mum Feven and dad Obi, while Makibo the Eastern Black Rhino became a father following the birth of his son Rocco in a significant moment for the species, which is believed to number only 1,000 in the wild

The park has confirmed that dads, grandads, stepdads and more can enjoy FREE park entry over the Father’s Day weekend with any two pre-paid adult, child, or senior/student tickets.

The Wild Café Bistro is staging a special Father’s Day tea where visitors can enjoy a delicious selection of sandwiches, savouries, sweet treats and clotted cream and cheese scones, all accompanied by your choice of tea or coffee or a glass or bottle of Prosecco to celebrate the day in style.