Super car transformed for children’s hospice charity

A car enthusiast has paid tribute to children who lost their battle with illness by plastering his Jaguar with their names in a bid to raise cash for the hospice which cared for them.

Retired company director Stuart Dixon, aged 72, who owns seven Jaguars, has made his Jaguar XK Sport Coupe the talk of the town by wrapping it in purple livery to match Bluebell Wood’s colour.

Stuart, who will be taking his car to shows around the country over the next few months, was given the blessing of Bluebell Wood families to include names of children and young adults supported by Bluebell Wood on the car to helps people to understand the importance of the charity’s support for youngsters with life-threatening conditions.

Stuart said: “I’ve been fundraising for about 20 years and sharing it between eight charities, one of which is Bluebell Wood. When I decided to raise money by showing my cars, I chose just one charity and thought less fortunate children should be number one.

“I’ve been able to take my cars to county shows, country fairs and classic car days around the country, thanks to the help of several drivers and their families. Our first one this year was our best so far, and we’re going to lots more in the next few months. People can ride in the cars at some shows.

“I thought that having children’s names on the Jaguar would help to encourage people to give more. I also decided to cover the car in coloured discs and ask people to sponsor a sticker, sign it and stick it on. The feedback has been fabulous.

If you’d like to see Stuart with his ‘Bluebell Wood Jaguar’ he will be at shows including Newark on May 12 and 13, Burghley House on May 27 and 28, Hope Show in Derbyshire on June 11.