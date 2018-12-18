Substance misuse support in Doncaster

A programme that gives families a safe place to talk openly about the effects of drugs and alcohol has been enhanced.

The Family Moving On Together (MOT), is an eight week programme designed for Doncaster families with young children aged between eight and 18 years old, where one of both parents or carers have experienced or are still living with substance misuse.

This scheme is co-ordinated by Project3, a young person’s health and wellbeing service, and is run by Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service and Doncaster Council’s Stronger Families programme.

Naomi Handley-Ward, a Specialist Substance Misuse Practitioner at Project 3, said: “The effects of drug and alcohol addiction can have a big impact on the whole family. The idea behind this programme is to bring families together, who have similar experiences, and to give them the opportunity to talk and listen to each other. We will show them how to make small but positive changes to help improve their family life. All we ask is that those attending the Family MOT are free from drugs or alcohol during each session.”

“We’ve listened to families who have used this service and implemented a range of enhancements.

“Instead of running three eight week programmes throughout the year, we now have a rolling programme of support, meaning families can join once they are referred and assessed by us. We also carry out more one-to-one and group work.”

The Family MOT sessions include a mixture of talking, listening, family friendly games and activities to help the family to have a better understanding of addiction, improve their communication, resilience, self-esteem, self-care and support for each other.

To take part in the Family MOT please telephone 01302 640 032 or email fmot.referrals@nhs.net, a member of the team will arrange to visit you to discuss the scheme.

Project 3 is run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH).