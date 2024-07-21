Stunt show organisers issue update on rider seriously injured in Doncaster crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The organisers of a Doncaster stunt show have issued an update on a rider seriously injured in a horror crash in front of thousands of shocked onlookers.

Motorcyclist Jay Bentham was rushed to hospital after losing control of his bike during a routine at Doncaster Balloon Festival on Town Fields last night.

Organsiers have now said the rider is expected to make a full recovery following the smash.

Mark Stannage of Stuntworld International Stunt Shows said in a statement: “On behalf of the whole Doncaster Balloon Festival and Stunt World International Team, we would like to give you an update regarding the accident which happened yesterday to Jay Bentham.

Ambulances were called to Town Fields after stunt rider Jay Bentham was seriously injured in a crash at Doncaster Balloon Festival.

“Jay has accumulated some very serious injuries and miraculously, thankfully none of them are life threatening and he has been told will make a full recovery in time.

“We would personally like thank all of the security team, the first aid responders, paramedics and emergency services for their prompt and heroic efforts in rescuing Jay yesterday – you are all amazing.

“To Ryan Swain and his wife to be Sam Cook for handling the live situation and calming the audience and informing them what to do in such a professional manner and thanks to David Bailey and the Balloon Festival team for ensuring that Jay was looked after imminently after his accident by the best people and for ordering the security to protect Jay’s privacy.

"A huge thank you to all of you and the spectators for listening to Ryan and the team during the show as the events unfolded and respecting the team’s wishes to vacate the area as quickly as you did.

“Stunt World International apologise for any inconvenience and distress that was caused to any of the spectators of the show.

“There will be a full investigation in to what went wrong and how we can amend it and hopefully prevent this from happening again any time in the future.

"Unfortunately due to the nature of action sports and stunts, they all come with a risk and consequences but we always try to ensure that everybody is as safe as they possibly can be.

"That applies to both riders and members of the public. Stunts are extremely dangerous and should never be tried at home.

“Thank you for all of your concerns and well wishes for Jay we will pass them on.”

Ambulances raced to the scene with one eyewitness describing the moment the motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle as “awful.”

They said: “As he was coming off the stunt ramp on his bike, he clipped the roller cage stunt buggy.

“He went really high up in the air and was thrown a good distance too.

"It was awful. A steward at the show said they had to use a defbrillator on him.”

"It was awful to witness. Get well soon Jay.”

Well-wishers at the show have begun sending get well soon messages to Mr Bentham.

One said: “We watched the first show and they were amazing. Hope he’s OK.”

Another said: “Hope the guy makes a good recovery, they did an amazing show on Friday. It’s unfortunate that it’s happened but it’s also a risk within that territory.”