'Stunning' murals to be on display in Doncaster this weekend

They are part of the Cusworth Hall and Park’s Heritage Open Day and have been created by artist Bill Scott, who began the work in 1991 and completed the series this summer.

The murals depict features of the walled gardens, such as the bowling green, flower and vegetable gardens and greenhouses as they would have looked back in 1726.

Features of the gardens themselves include the bowling pavilion which is one of the earliest in Yorkshire and was used by the Battie-Wrightson family of Cusworth. The pavilion was extensively restored by Mr Gordon Smith in 1991.

The open day will take place this coming Sunday.

Earlier this year Doncaster Council, in partnership with the Cusworth Hall Gardens Trust, undertook further essential repairs to the floor and the lower door which were required before the murals could be completed.

The walled gardens are not yet fully accessible to the public due to ongoing restoration work. However, the open day on Sunday will allow exciting access to the gardens and the pavilion.

Visitors will have the opportunity between 12pm and 4pm and access to the Walled Gardens is via Cusworth Park.

Councillor Ball said: “Cusworth Hall and Park’s Open Day provides a fantastic opportunity to view Bill Scott’s stunning murals in what has been described as the most atmospheric part of Cusworth.”