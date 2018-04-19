Student cook from Sheffield impresses French diners with British dish

A budding chef will spend his summer cooking in a top French restaurant after impressing a head chef with his skills.

Jai Brook, aged 19, a student at Doncaster college, will return to Troyes, the ancient capital of the Champagne-Ardennes region in north-central France, in the coming months after he caught the attention of head chef Didier Defontaine with his cooking.

Jai Brook, aged 19, a student at Doncaster college, will return to Troyes in France to cook at a restaurant there in the coming months after he caught the attention of a head chef. Jai cooked a Sunday dinner to impress, which is pictured.

Hospitality catering student Jai was among a group of students who travelled to Troyes earlier this year to carry out work placements in some of the finest restaurants in the town.

Jai, who studies level 4 professional cookery, was placed in a Michelin recommended restaurant called La Mignardise.

When he was asked to prepare a speciality dish for Didier, staff and English diners, talented Jai made a classic British Sunday roast dinner - a dish that everybody loved.

The head chef was so impressed, he invited Jai to go back and work in the restaurant in the summer once he has finished his studies.

Professional Cookery students from Doncaster College in France.

Nick Rudkin, director of international education said: “Jai has done us all incredibly proud at the college. He was so apprehensive about his placement at first, but in just two weeks his confidence soared.

“It’s amazing to see the impact that international work experience has on our students.”

The trip to Troyes came not long after sport and public services students travelled to Perpignan in France, a southern city near the Mediterranean coast and the border with Spain, to carry out their own work experience, whilst animal care, construction and childcare also flew out to Sweden to do theirs.

Alex Yates, marketing and digital officer at the college, added: “Doncaster College is committed to providing students with opportunities to gain global employability skills and increased awareness of the value of international experiences.

Professional Cookery students from Doncaster College in France.

“Our students have all returned with new skills, confidence and also help towards their qualification, and as the programme is funded by Erasmus+, everyone has had access to this fantastic opportunity.

“Erasmus+ is the European Union programme for education, training, youth and sport for 2014 to 2020 which provides funding for people to study, train, gain work experience or volunteer abroad.”

For more information about Doncaster College, including a list of courses available, please visit www.don.ac.uk.