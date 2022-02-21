String of roads closed as Doncaster remains on high River Don flood alert

A number of flood warning are in place along the river between Sheffield and Doncaster following torrential rain over the past few days.

Earlier today, Doncaster Council announced the closure of a number of roads due to flooding.

The following roads are currently closed:

The River Don has burst its banks in a number of places overnight.

Greys Bridge – Mexborough

Ferry Lane (Jubilee Bridge) - Thorne

Fordstead Lane – Barnby Dun

Low Lane – Kirk Bramwith

Pastures Road – Mexborough

Denaby Lane – Old Denaby

Nursery Lane – Sprotbrough

Water Lane (Bridge Hill) – Stainforth

Thorpe Bank - Barnby Dun

A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Please be aware of any surface water and take extra care on the roads and don't drive through flood water.