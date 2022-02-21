String of roads closed as Doncaster remains on high River Don flood alert
A number of roads have been closed across Doncaster this morning as villages along the swollen River Don remain on flood alert.
A number of flood warning are in place along the river between Sheffield and Doncaster following torrential rain over the past few days.
Earlier today, Doncaster Council announced the closure of a number of roads due to flooding.
The following roads are currently closed:
Greys Bridge – Mexborough
Ferry Lane (Jubilee Bridge) - Thorne
Fordstead Lane – Barnby Dun
Low Lane – Kirk Bramwith
Pastures Road – Mexborough
Denaby Lane – Old Denaby
Nursery Lane – Sprotbrough
Water Lane (Bridge Hill) – Stainforth
Thorpe Bank - Barnby Dun
A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Please be aware of any surface water and take extra care on the roads and don't drive through flood water.
We've had some reports of motorists trying to drive through flood waters and getting stuck.”