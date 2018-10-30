Stop smoking in pregnancy for Stoptober

New and expectant mums in Doncaster are being urged to quit smoking this October as part of a stop smoking in pregnancy drive as part of Stoptober

The Stop Smoking in Pregnancy and Beyond Team at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) is visiting Family Hubs across Doncaster handing out leaflets and providing advice to pregnant women.

Mary Baggaley, Health Promotion Practitioner, at RDaSH, said: “We are letting pregnant women and their partners know that there is support available to help them to stop smoking. Having a new addition to a family can be a great opportunity to ditch the smoking habit. We offer one-to-one motivation support to give them the best chance of success.”

The team is encouraging pregnant women and new mums to joint its 12 week support programme which start anytime during pregnancy and up to their babies first birthday.

The team will be at The Central Family Hub, Stirling Street, in the town centre, on Wednesday, October 31 from 9.30am until 11.30am. If you want some advice on stop smoking call in.