'Still going:' World snooker champ Mark Williams posts Sheffield selfie after all night drinking session

New world snooker champion Mark Williams posted a selfie of himself on the streets of Sheffield - after promising to drink all night following last night's Crucible victory.

The Welshman shared a photo of himself in the Peace Gardens on Twitter shortly before 6am with the message: "I said the sun will have to come up, still going" after earlier promising fans an all-night bender in Sheffield after his 18-16 victory over John Higgins.

After his win, the 43-year-old kept his promise to carry out his post match press conference in the nude after announcing earlier in the tournament that he'd bare all if he was victorious.

And after all that was done, he promised he wasn't going to stop drinking until "that sun comes up."

And so he hit the bar and kept a bit of a running commentary on his progress through the night, and even sent a tweet to Manchester City and England footballer Kyle Walker asking if he could get a picture of the star with his son.

He wrote: "I never celebrated any of my wins EVER, but this b***** I am. Unreal to see all my mates enjoying the occasion and having a laugh."

Later he tweeted Sheffield-born footballer Kyle Walker, writing: "@kylewalker2 my boy was too shy to ask you for a picture today he is a massive Man City fan and he is gutted . If I ever get a chance to take him to a game could I pester u for a pic ?"

By 5am, he was still boozing and wrote: "5am and there ain’t not sight of slowing up , in fact I’m just warming up."

Another followed three quarters of an hour later which said: "544 and still going strong , told u I was gunna enjoy this one."

The man nicknamed the Welsh Potting Machine withstood an incredible fightback from Higgins to land his third Crucible title, a full 15 years after his second.

The 18-16 success made him the oldest winner at the Crucible since 45-year-old Ray Reardon in 1978 and Williams fulfilled a promise to hold his press conference naked.

Asked how his success felt, Williams said: "It feels a little bit uncomfortable at the minute. I had to wear the towel on the orders of Barry Hearn otherwise I would just have walked in, just crying.

"It's an unbelievable story. Twelve months ago I was thinking about chucking it, and here I am doing an interview having won the 2018 World Championship, naked.

"If I won this again next year, I'd do this again - I'd cartwheel round here naked.

"I'm going to party the night away. Last time I won it I think I had half a pint of milk and went to bed. I'm not going to bed this time - it'll be daylight before I get to bed."