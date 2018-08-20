Steel City's Tinsley Towers remembered

The Community Heritage team at Heeley City Farm are inviting participants to come and share their memories about the Tinsley Towers on the ten year anniversary since they were demolished.

They are also invited to to think about what is next for the area in which they once stood.

This event will take place at Tinsley Community Centre (1A Ingfield Ave, Sheffield S9 1WZ) tomorrow, August 24, from 6pm -8pm.

The Tinsley Time and Travel Project has been made possible thanks to National Lottery Players through the Heritage Lottery Fund and is based around nine key heritage milestones in Tinsley's past, all located within the project area.

Each milestone covers a different historical period in Tinsley, from the Bronze Age to the modern day, and they all link to travel: exploring how and why people have travelled to Tinsley for thousands of years. This memory sharing event is all about Milestone 9 of the project: ‘The Coming of the M1’ and the changes it brought to the area.

The Towers were the remains of the Blackburn Meadows Power Station. There had been a power station at this site since 1921. When the old Power Station closed, the Towers could not be easily demolished for safety reasons and they were left standing. Over the 20th and first part of the 21st Century the Towers of the power station became an iconic landmark for Sheffield and the Tinsley Area. They dominated the skyline next to the M1 Viaduct and provoked lots of opinions. The strengthening of the Viaduct meant that the Tower’s owners, EON, decided on demolition. The Towers were eventually demolished on August 24, 2008, thousands of people came to see them come down. This event will reflect on that day, the thoughts, feelings and opinions people had about the structures and to think about what will come next. There is a new biomass power station on the site and art work has been commissioned for the site. This memory share will give the residents a chance to talk and reflect on this iconic piece of Tinsley’s history. This event is free and open to all and there will be free refreshments available.