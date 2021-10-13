'Stay away' warning as man dies following major police emergency in Doncaster

Police are at the scene in New Rossington.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were currently on the scene at King Avenue in New Rossington.

A spokesman for Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “A man has been found who has sadly died.

“We can confirm this was a medical episode and there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“People are asked to please not approach the scene.”