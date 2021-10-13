'Stay away' warning as man dies following major police emergency in Doncaster
Police have warned people to stay away from a major incident scene after a man’s death in Doncaster this afternoon.
South Yorkshire Police said officers were currently on the scene at King Avenue in New Rossington.
A spokesman for Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “A man has been found who has sadly died.
“We can confirm this was a medical episode and there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
“People are asked to please not approach the scene.”
We have asked police for further details.