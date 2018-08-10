Statistics show Doncaster drug deaths have more than doubled since 2012

The number of drug-related deaths across Doncaster has more than doubled since 2010.

A total of 58 people died because of substance abuse between 2015 and 2017, data from the Office of National Statistics revealed.

It means the number of deaths from drug poisoning has increased by 55 per cent from 2010 to 2012 when 37 people died.

The figures cover misuse of both legal and illegal drugs.

Comparing with South Yorkshire, latest figures put Sheffield at 115 deaths, Rotherham 71 and Barnsley 67.

More data, from drugs charity Transform found Doncaster now has 6.5 drug deaths per 100,000 people - Rotherham had the highest in South Yorkshire with 9.8.

Across the UK, 2017 saw the number of deaths reach its highest ever figure.

Drugs charities have branded the situation a 'national crisis' and a 'preventable tragedy' and blamed it on the government’s approach to substance abuse.

Karen Tyrell, executive director for Addaction said: "These statistics are devastating. It’s such needless waste of life and a tragedy for so many families and loved ones. We have so much more to do. The truth is that most drug-related deaths are preventable.

"People who use opioids (like heroin) often have cumulative physical and mental health problems. Most of them have had very difficult, often traumatic lives and we’re letting them down if we don't give them the best care that we can.

"Nobody wakes up in the morning and decides to become dependent on drugs. Everyone deserves help, and we know that every person can recover with the right support."

Nationally, heroin was the biggest killer, ahead of antidepressants and cocaine.

The number of deaths from new psychoactive substances, formerly known as legal highs, halved from 2016 to 2017, with 61 deaths linked to the drugs.