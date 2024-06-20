Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team at the Mexborough Elective Orthopaedic Centre of Excellence (MEOC), which opened its doors in January this year, has successfully completed its 100th hip surgery.

Situated within Montagu Hospital, the MEOC serves patients from Barnsley, Bassetlaw, Doncaster, and Rotherham who require orthopaedic procedures such as hip and knee replacements, as well as surgeries on the foot, ankle, hand, wrist, and shoulder.

Angela Schofield from Doncaster was the 100th patient to undergo an arthroplasty, or surgical replacement, on her left hip. During her surgery, Angela received an epidural, a routine practice within the unit. This method offers a faster recovery process and reduces the risks associated with general anaesthesia, enabling patients like Angela to return home within 24 hours of admission.

Reflecting on her experience, Angela said: “My experience of the service has been very positive; everyone I have met has been so good to me. I was initially anxious about having an epidural, but it was a comfortable experience. It also meant that I could go home the same day, allowing me to recover in a familiar environment.”

Patients requiring orthopaedic surgery are encouraged to discuss referrals to the MEOC with their consultants. However, individuals with complex cases or additional medical conditions may still need treatment in an acute hospital setting.

Kate Carville, Clinical Lead for the MEOC, said: “As our service grows, we're seeing more and more cases. We're thrilled to have reached this milestone which underlines our commitment to providing top-notch orthopaedic care.

“Our patients are in the hands of expert surgeons and anaesthetists, supported by a skilled team of nurses, physiotherapists and other healthcare professionals. This often allows for same-day discharge. By focusing on elective cases, we reduce the risk of cancellations that are common in busy general hospitals.

“I want to say a huge thank you to all involved, and look forward to reaching additional milestones in the future.”

The centre is a collaborative effort between three hospital trusts: Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (BH), and The Rotherham Foundation Trust (TRFT).