Kieran Rylance, aged 21, died at Rossington level crossing and since the tragedy, grieving family and friends have staged a number of tributes with the spot where he died

becoming a huge shrine decked out with flowers, photos, cards and candles.

Local musician Evan Fernandes, released a rap track on YouTube paying tribute to Kieran, who was set to become a dad in the coming months.

Kieran Rylance died at Rossington level crossing

The track is entitled RIP Kieran Rylance.

And now his friends and family have rallied round to have a star named in his memory, the star’s scientific name is 1662436 Canis Major.

A GoFundMe campaign to pay for the funeral has raised more than £3,000 while a sponsored walk between Rossington and Armthorpe is to take place on

October 30 so friends can gather to pay respects to Kieran.