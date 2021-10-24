Star named in memory of tragic Doncaster dad-to-be Kieran Rylance
A star has been named in memory of a Doncaster dad-to-be who died after being hit by a train earlier this month.
Kieran Rylance, aged 21, died at Rossington level crossing and since the tragedy, grieving family and friends have staged a number of tributes with the spot where he died
becoming a huge shrine decked out with flowers, photos, cards and candles.
Local musician Evan Fernandes, released a rap track on YouTube paying tribute to Kieran, who was set to become a dad in the coming months.
The track is entitled RIP Kieran Rylance.
And now his friends and family have rallied round to have a star named in his memory, the star’s scientific name is 1662436 Canis Major.
A GoFundMe campaign to pay for the funeral has raised more than £3,000 while a sponsored walk between Rossington and Armthorpe is to take place on
October 30 so friends can gather to pay respects to Kieran.