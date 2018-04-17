Stalking victims urged to contact South Yorkshire Police

Victims of stalking are being urged to report offenders, with South Yorkshire police chiefs stressing that they should not suffer alone.

As part of National Stalking Awareness Week, which runs until Saturday, South Yorkshire Police is stressing that the force takes reports of offending 'very seriously'.

Chief Inspector Vicky Short said: "We take reports of stalking very seriously and want you to know you will be supported when you come and talk to us.

"Our officers are supporting the public and colleagues with the use of specialist knowledge and our call handlers have also received training to help signpost stalking victims to the most appropriate source of help or advice.

"There is still a lack of understanding around stalking and the types of behaviour that are recognised as stalking in law, that’s just one of the reasons why South Yorkshire Police is backing this high profile national campaign to let people know that they are not alone.

"You don’t have to live in fear or distress. Contact our specially trained officers and we will help and support you. Be assured, we will apprehend and prosecute offenders."

Stalking is a pattern of repeated, unwanted behaviour that causes a person to feel distressed or in fear.

It does not necessarily involve violence.

Monitoring, loitering, interfering and spying are also forms of stalking.