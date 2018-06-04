St James' Baths: Structural investigation to determine future of historic Doncaster building

A structural investigation is set to carried out to determine the future of a historic Doncaster building.

Grade II listed St James' Baths in Waterdale is said to be in a 'poor state of repair' having suffered a roof collapse.

Council bosses have said If the investigation shows refurbishment, disposal or other options are unviable, an application to de-list the building will be considered.

Interim repairs will be made to a flat roof over the Turkish baths and a comprehensive structural investigation will identify the true extent of the problems so the 'viability of refurbishing the building for a future use' can be established.

The proposals have been agreed with Historic England who said 'detailed investigations are needed' to understand the level of corrosion to the steel frame over the pool hall, the pool tank and the subway tunnel.

The investigation, the repair work will be met by Doncaster Council at a cost of £300,000 and work is set to start this month.

Peter Dale, Director of Regeneration and Environment, said: “The repairs we plan to carry out will prevent the building from deteriorating further and the detailed investigations will uncover the true state of the problems faced by the building going forward.

“We are working closely with Historic England during this process and the findings will help us determine the potential areas which can be retained and refurbished in the future.”

St James’ Baths was closed in September 2013 on health and safety grounds following sustained structural damage to the building.

The venue, which once played host to The Beatles in 1963, was earmarked for demolition as part of the Civic and Cultural Quarter development, but was saved from the wrecking ball after late community campaigner Ray Nortrop successfully applied to get the building Grade II listed status.