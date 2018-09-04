Sprotbrough ladies step in to raise vital funds for church sign

A determined group of Sprotbrough women have pledged to raise funds to replace an important sign in the grounds of their local church.

Friends Leanne Pratt, 32, Nicola O’Keefe, 35, and Rebecca Dickinson, 32, are trying to raise £1,100 pounds to replace a place name sign in the grounds of St Mary’s Church Hall in the village.

It was originally put up in 1977 using WI funds and marking the silver jubilee of HM Queen Elizabeth. The sign depicts a knight and his lady, surrounded by the Copley-Fitzwilliam coat of arms, copied from a brass plaque in St Mary’s Church.

Leanne said: “The WI were hoping to raise funds for a new frame and maintenance of the sign. However, a change in UK charity laws means they are no longer allowed to raise funds for projects of this nature.”

She added: “The old sign was mounted on a tall solid wood frame on which Sprotbrough was inscribed.

“A quote has been obtained for £1,000 to repair and maintain the sign. We’re looking to raise £1,100 to cover the cost and the just giving fees of raising the funds.

“You can donate anonymously if you wish and all donations even as small as a couple of pounds are a step closer to reinstating the sign back in its home of the hall grounds.

“Please share on your Facebook page and with local businesses.” To donate visit the www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sprotbrough-church-hall-sign Just Giving page.