Sports Direct buys House of Fraser in £90m deal

Sports Direct has struck a deal to buy House of Fraser for £90 million.

House of Fraser, which has a department store in Meadowhall, Sheffield and one in Doncaster, went into administration this morning after failing to find a buyer to invest and turn the business around.

CRIME: Sheffield 'Madman' still on the run over murder

Chinese firm C.banner pulled out of a rescue deal earlier this month but House of Fraser called in administrators and said it was confident that a buyer could be found.

It has now been announced this morning that businessman Mike Ashley's Sports Direct chain has struck a deal to buy the firm.

APPEAL: Criticism for South Yorkshire Police for year-long delay in publicising disappearance of paedophile

ANNIVERSARY: Son of murdered Sheffield woman wants to offer £5,000 reward to help catch killer

House of Fraser employs 17,500 workers, including 11,500 concession staff.

Of the firm's 59 department sores, 31 have been earmarked for closure as part of a restructuring agreement.

The House of Fraser name was once a jewel of high streets across the country - a department store steeped in history, which typified style and variety.

But like so many before it - including Woolworths, Toys R Us and, most recently, Poundworld - it has fallen victim to the rise in discount stores and the shift in consumer habits from physical purchase to online shopping.

It started out as a small drapery shop in Glasgow in 1849.