Spectacular footage captured by drone over Doncaster

Free Press follower Alexandru Lupu sent in some video that was captured on a professional drone and takes in all the well know sights of the town.

You can watch the video by clicking on this link.

If you have any video or photos of Doncaster that you would like to share with our readers then please get in touch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No prizes for guessing where this is

Message us via Facebook or email [email protected]