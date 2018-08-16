Specialist negotiators called in by police following concerns for man in Doncaster

Specialist negotiators have been called to a Doncaster street following concerns for the welfare of a man.

Officers have cordoned off part of Springwood Road, Scawthorpe, Doncaster, and some surrounding roads.

South Yorkshire Police said there is 'concern for a man' and specialist negotiators are at the scene to try to ensure his welfare.

The force said that 'as a precautionary measure, residents in the immediate vicinity have been advised to leave their property as officers work to resolve the situation'.

No other details have yet been released.