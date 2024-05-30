Specialist crews called in as chemical spill forces Doncaster service station lockdown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is the scene at a Doncaster motorway service station this afternoon after specialist crews were called in to deal with a chemical spill which forced its evacuation and closure.

Crews have spent the day at the Doncaster North services on the M18 after a tanker began spilling hazardous contents this morning.

The services were evacuated and a 50m cordon placed around the lorry following the spill.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Specialist personnel are now on site decanting the chemical safely.

Specialist crews are at the scene of the chemical spill.

"This should take a couple of hours or so.

“In the meantime, please avoid the Doncaster North Services on the M18 to allow emergency services to do their job.”

Earlier today, several fire crews were called to the station, run by Moto, which connects with the M180 at junction five.