South Yorkshire teenager hospitalised after 'pit bull' attack

A South Yorkshire teenager has been hospitalised after he was bitten by a 'pit bull' type breed while trying to defend his own dog from attack.

The incident took place at 5.30pm on Sunday, April 22, when a 14-year-old boy was walking his dog - a red Staffordshire bull terrier - in the outer grounds of Conisbrough castle.

A man and a woman walking two dogs lost control of one of them, which ran towards the boy.

He then picked his own pet up to protect her before being bitten on his left hand causing puncture wounds that required treatment at hospital.

The man and woman retrieved their dog but left the scene without checking if the victim was seriously hurt.

The dogs are described as 'pit bull' types with one completely white in colour and the other - which attacked the boy - white with sandy coloured patches

Both dogs were on retractable leads.

The man is described as around 5ft 5ins, of a skinny build with short dark hair. The woman is around the same height as the man, dark coloured hair and is of a large build.

Anyone who can assist the police with their investigation is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 894 of 22 April 2018.