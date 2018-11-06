South Yorkshire students support church’s Poppy Memorial Trail

Beautiful hand-made tapestries produced by students at a South Yorkshire school to commemorate the end of the Great War, have gone on display at a Sheffield church.

Year 10 pupils studying GCSE Fine Art textiles at Swinton Academy, in Mexborough, were invited to produce and exhibit work at St Nicholas Church, High Bradfield. The wall hangings will form part of the church’s ‘WW1 100 Years Remembrance – The 2018 Poppy Memorial Trail’.

Each piece of work has been meticulously crafted with appliqued fabrics depicting scenes associated with both WWI and WWII; think soldiers in battle and poppy fields. The two-week long event will also see an eerie silhouette of WWI soldiers marching to their deaths projected onto the side of St Nicholas’ Church. The Bishop of Sheffield will preach to the congregation at the church and there will also be a specially commissioned ‘Parish Poppy’ sculpture - made of spent ammunition shells – on display.

Mrs Laughton, Swinton Academy’s textiles teacher, said: “It was a pleasure to get the opportunity to showcase both our students and their work; they are exemplary.”

Reverend Alan Isaacson, of St Nicholas’ Church, said: “This will be one of the most dramatic and moving events in the history of our church.

“Months of meticulous planning has gone into this fortnight and we believe it will be a truly fitting way to commemorate all who died in both world wars in our area.”

The students’ work will be on display until November 16 when there will be a closing ceremony with full poppy art installation projection.