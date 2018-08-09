South Yorkshire sex offender breaches registration requirements

Detective are asking for your help in tracing a South Yorkshire sex offender who has breached his registration requirements.

In 1998, Nigel George Hadden, who is originally from Doncaster, was sentenced to five-years in prison and placed on the sex offenders register for life for indecent assaults against a girl under 10.

Hadden’s last address was Skellow, Doncaster, but since moving out of that property last year, he has failed to inform officers of his new address.

He is required to inform police of any change of address as part of terms under the register requirements, for which he is subject to for life.

Since then, officers have made extensive enquiries across the country in a bid to find Hadden, including carrying out phone work, speaking to relatives and associates and working with other police forces to follow up lines of enquiry.

Officers are now asking anyone with information as to where he might be living to get in touch with police straight away.

Detective Sergeant Christopher Allott, said: “Hadden is fully aware of the requirements he is subject to but despite that, in July last year he failed to notify us of the change in address.

“He knows this has resulted in him being actively sought by officers and we need anyone who has seen him recently, or who knows where he is to contact us.”

Hadden, who is about 5ft 11ins tall and of a slim build, also has links to Barnsley, Rotherham, Ripley in Derbyshire and Edinburgh.

While Hadden is pictured with dreadlocks, officers believe he may well have cut these off. He may also have a short moustache and a goatee.

Hadden speaks with a Yorkshire accent and has a distinctive tattoo of dots across the knuckles of his right hand.

DS Allott continued: “It’s really important that anyone with information comes forward so we can make contact with Hadden and ensure he is appropriately managed once again.

“I would also like to advise that anyone who is knowingly assisting Hadden may be committing criminal offences themselves and therefore liable for arrest.

“If you see Hadden, please do not approach him but instead call 999. You can also provide information to 101 quoting incident number 2 of 9 August 2018.

“Alternatively, you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”