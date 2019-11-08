South Yorkshire remains on flood alert

South Yorkshire remains on flood alert this morning with fears that swollen rivers could burst their banks.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 8th November 2019, 6:18 am
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 6:19 am

At 6.15am, this morning, there are 118 flood warnings in place nationally, with a number of those for the River Don and its catchment areas between Sheffield and Rotherham.

The Environment Agency said the warnings mean ‘flooding is expected, immediate action is required’.

LATEST: Flood defences protecting Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium are close to breaking - would leave Swansea City clash in 'serious jeopardy'

Residents in Treeton battled to prevent homes flooding last night

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Meadowhall Christmas Live 2019 CANCELLED at last-minute after flooding hits Sheffield

WEATHER: Police issue warning over 'dangerous behaviour' during Sheffield flooding

Among the flood warnings are 41 for SHEFFIELD and ROTHERHAM areas:

- Blackburn Brook and Charlton Brook from Chapeltown to North Ecclesfield

- Blackburn Brook and its tributaries from Chapeltown to Wincobank

- Blackburn Brook from Ecclesfield to Wincobank

- Brook Dike at Wath Upon Dearne

- Ecclesfield Brook at Ecclesfield

- River Dearne at Harlington

- River Derwent at Bamford including Mytham Bridge

- River Derwent at Calver

- River Derwent at Grindleford

- River Derwent at Hathersage

- River Don at Blackburn Meadows

- River Don at Ewden water treatment works

- River Don at Kelham Island

- River Don at Kilnhurst - Beighton Road, Springfield Road and Wharf Road

- River Don at Kilnhurst - Charles Street and Thomas Street

- River Don at Kilnhurst - Hooton Road

- River Don at Livesey Street and Club Mill Road, Owlerton

- River Don at Meadowhall and Carbrook

- River Don at Neepsend and Hillfoot

- River Don at Rotherham - Centenary Way, Corporation Street and Sheffield Road

- River Don at Rotherham - Main Street, Centenary Road, Masbrough Street

- River Don at Rotherham - Rawmarsh Road and Grafton Bridge

- River Don at Rotherham - Thorn Hill, Northfield and Retail World Shopping Centre

- River Don at Saville Street, Sheffield

- River Don at Sheffield Wednesday and Rawson Spring Road

- River Don at Station Lane, Oughtibridge

- River Dion at Swinton Bridge

- River Don at Templeborough and Ickles

- River Don at Waterside Gardens and Forge Lane in Oughtibridge

- River Don at Wharncliffe Side

- River Don at Winn Gardens in Sheffield

- River Don at Swinton Bridge

- River Loxley along Holme Lane

- River Loxley at Malin Bridge

- River Loxley at Owlerton

- River Rother at Catcliffe - New Street including the School on Rotherham Road

- River Rother at Renishaw

- River Rother at Treeton

- River Sheaf at Coniston Road, Norton Hammer

- River Sheaf at Little London Road and Abbeydale Road, Norton Hammer

- Whiston Brook at Whiston

There are three flood warnings in place for BARNSLEY:

- River Dearne at Burton Grange and Lundwood

- River Dearne at Darton and Barugh

- River Dove from Aldham Bridge to Low Valley including Wombwell Ings Caravan Site

There are 17 flood warnings in place for DONCASTER:

- River Don at Barnby Dun

- River Don at Bentley

- River Don at Bentley Moor

- River Don at Braithwaite

- River Don at Conisbrough

- River Don at Doncaster

- River Don at Kirk Bramwith

- River Don at Kirk Sandall

- River Don at Lower Sprotbrough

- River Don at Mexborough

- River Don at Newton Farm

- River Don and Old Denaby

- River Don at South Bramwith

- River Don at Stainforth

- River Don at Thorpe in Balne

- River Don at Trumfleet

- River Don at Willow Bridge Caravan Site