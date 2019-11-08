At 6.15am, this morning, there are 118 flood warnings in place nationally, with a number of those for the River Don and its catchment areas between Sheffield and Rotherham.

The Environment Agency said the warnings mean ‘flooding is expected, immediate action is required’.

Residents in Treeton battled to prevent homes flooding last night

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the flood warnings are 41 for SHEFFIELD and ROTHERHAM areas:

- Blackburn Brook and Charlton Brook from Chapeltown to North Ecclesfield

- Blackburn Brook and its tributaries from Chapeltown to Wincobank

- Blackburn Brook from Ecclesfield to Wincobank

- Brook Dike at Wath Upon Dearne

- Ecclesfield Brook at Ecclesfield

- River Dearne at Harlington

- River Derwent at Bamford including Mytham Bridge

- River Derwent at Calver

- River Derwent at Grindleford

- River Derwent at Hathersage

- River Don at Blackburn Meadows

- River Don at Ewden water treatment works

- River Don at Kelham Island

- River Don at Kilnhurst - Beighton Road, Springfield Road and Wharf Road

- River Don at Kilnhurst - Charles Street and Thomas Street

- River Don at Kilnhurst - Hooton Road

- River Don at Livesey Street and Club Mill Road, Owlerton

- River Don at Meadowhall and Carbrook

- River Don at Neepsend and Hillfoot

- River Don at Rotherham - Centenary Way, Corporation Street and Sheffield Road

- River Don at Rotherham - Main Street, Centenary Road, Masbrough Street

- River Don at Rotherham - Rawmarsh Road and Grafton Bridge

- River Don at Rotherham - Thorn Hill, Northfield and Retail World Shopping Centre

- River Don at Saville Street, Sheffield

- River Don at Sheffield Wednesday and Rawson Spring Road

- River Don at Station Lane, Oughtibridge

- River Dion at Swinton Bridge

- River Don at Templeborough and Ickles

- River Don at Waterside Gardens and Forge Lane in Oughtibridge

- River Don at Wharncliffe Side

- River Don at Winn Gardens in Sheffield

- River Don at Swinton Bridge

- River Loxley along Holme Lane

- River Loxley at Malin Bridge

- River Loxley at Owlerton

- River Rother at Catcliffe - New Street including the School on Rotherham Road

- River Rother at Renishaw

- River Rother at Treeton

- River Sheaf at Coniston Road, Norton Hammer

- River Sheaf at Little London Road and Abbeydale Road, Norton Hammer

- Whiston Brook at Whiston

There are three flood warnings in place for BARNSLEY:

- River Dearne at Burton Grange and Lundwood

- River Dearne at Darton and Barugh

- River Dove from Aldham Bridge to Low Valley including Wombwell Ings Caravan Site

There are 17 flood warnings in place for DONCASTER:

- River Don at Barnby Dun

- River Don at Bentley

- River Don at Bentley Moor

- River Don at Braithwaite

- River Don at Conisbrough

- River Don at Doncaster

- River Don at Kirk Bramwith

- River Don at Kirk Sandall

- River Don at Lower Sprotbrough

- River Don at Mexborough

- River Don at Newton Farm

- River Don and Old Denaby

- River Don at South Bramwith

- River Don at Stainforth

- River Don at Thorpe in Balne

- River Don at Trumfleet