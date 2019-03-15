A South Yorkshire Police employee has been sacked over three sex assaults on women.

The member of staff, who has not been named, was dismissed ‘without notice’ for ‘gross misconduct’ after a misconduct hearing held by South Yorkshire Police.

Bosses ordered the hearing after an investigation into allegations of three sex attacks was carried out by another police force.

The man was not charged, but after a misconduct hearing in South Yorkshire the panel which heard his case ruled that it was ‘more likely than not that the incidents reported did take place’.

The member of staff appealed the decision and a separate panel was convened, which upheld the original decision.

In brief details released by South Yorkshire Police in a list of misconduct hearing findings, the force said: “Allegations were made by three different women over a period of 18 years that a member of police staff sexually assaulted them.

“An independent panel decided that on the evidence presented at the hearing that it is more likely than not that the incidents reported did take place.

“In view of this, the panel decided the conduct amounted to gross misconduct and the only appropriate sanction was dismissal without notice.”

"In view of this, the panel decided the conduct amounted to gross misconduct and the only appropriate sanction was dismissal without notice."

“The member of staff appealed the decision and a separate independent panel was convened, which upheld the original sanction of dismissal without notice.”

