South Yorkshire Police train with new drones ahead of deployment

Police in South Yorkshire have been honing their flying skills as the force prepares to roll out a new fleet of drones.

South Yorkshire Police recently approved funding for six new drones to add to the two it already had.

Police get to grips with the new drones

Officers from the force’s roads policing department were today given training in how to operate the unmanned flying devices, which are due to be put into use soon, ahead of a flight school course next month.

Police shared photos of the training session on social media, writing: “We have a number of brand new drones ready to be put to use in the coming months. This is a really exciting time for the force.”

The drones will be used at crime scenes, during major incidents and to help in searches for missing people.

South Yorkshire Police have invested in six new drones, taking its fleet to eight

They were bough following a pilot scheme at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, where officers were trained how to use the devices in the event of an incident on the airfield.

The drones will be deployed routinely for a variety of operations and also for crowd monitoring purposes at major events.

One of the drones which will be used by South Yorkshire Police

Earlier this month, a drone was successfully used to locate two men who fled from police in Doncaster.

on the ground and they were able to locate the suspects.

