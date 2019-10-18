South Yorkshire Police seek men over swan death

Two men are wanted by South Yorkshire Police over the death of a swan.

Do you know these two men?

A member of the public called the police at 1.45pm last Sunday to report two men killing a swan in Mexborough, Doncaster.

Two men were seen walking along the canal path throwing bread into the water in a bid to attract the swan towards them.

Once the swan was close by, one of the men is believed to have struck it over the head with a length of wood, killing the bird

CCTV images have been released of two men who police believe could hold vital information about the fatal attack.

Anyone who can identify them should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 14/155254/19.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, by calling 0800 555111.