South Yorkshire Police to re-open station in New Year
Doncaster’s police chief has announced that a station is to re-open in the New Year.
In addition to another 20 police officers joining the Doncaster Neighbourhood Policing Team in 2020, it has been announced that Edlington’s former police station on Main Avenue is to re-open in the New Year.
Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley said the force had listed to community concerns about the lack of a station in the Doncaster district and has now ‘committed additional resources to ensure a visible and dedicated police presence for Edlington’.
He said: “Neighbourhood policing is a key part of our long-term strategy for Doncaster and across South Yorkshire. Now that I have access to additional resources for the borough it’s right that they are re-invested into the areas that need it the most.
“With a policing team at the centre of Edlington village, we can continue to build on the work we have already started.
“We’ve chosen Edlington as the first area to benefit from its own community team because of the policing need there, particularly in terms of anti-social behaviour issues.
“Funding is already in place for more officers, and our ambition is that that over the next three years we will be back at pre-austerity levels of policing in terms of the number of officers that we have.
“This is a hugely positive step forward for those who live, work and spend time in Edlington.
“If you see out officers out and about today please do stop for a chat and let them know your thoughts on our plans.
“We want to see Edlington thrive, but we can only make that happen with the help and support of other partners who work in the area, and you, the community.”