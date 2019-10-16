South Yorkshire Police name woman at centre of murder probe
A woman whose body was found in a flat in Doncaster – sparking a murder probe – has been named by South Yorkshire Police.
The body of 38-year-old Kelly Carroll was discovered in a flat on Carr House Road, Hyde Park, at 10am on Sunday.
A 61-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail as enquiries into the death continue.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives continue their enquiries into the unexplained death of a woman in Doncaster at the weekend.
“At around 10am on Sunday, October 13, officers were called to a property in Carr House Road, Doncaster, where the body of a 38-year-old woman was found.
“A forensic post mortem examination concluded that the cause of death required further investigation.
“Further work is underway to establish the cause of the woman’s death.
“The death is currently being treated as unexplained. A 61-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed pending further enquiries.
“The woman has been named as Kelly Carroll. Her family are being supported by specially trained officers.”